E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 39.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 29.41 croreNet profit of E2E Networks rose 39.53% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 29.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 120.69% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.69% to Rs 94.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
