E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 39.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 67.20% to Rs 29.41 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 39.53% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 67.20% to Rs 29.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.69% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.69% to Rs 94.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 66.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.4117.59 67 94.4666.20 43 OPM %51.8951.22 -50.7649.94 - PBDT13.249.25 43 45.9733.35 38 PBT5.583.25 72 30.2213.24 128 NP3.532.53 40 21.879.91 121

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

