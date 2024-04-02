97.69% Of Rs 2000 Notes Returned To System, Says RBI

The total value of ₹2000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to ₹8202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024, RBI announced. Thus, 97.69% of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned. The ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 denomination banknotes from circulation vide Press Release 2023-2024/257 dated May 19, 2023. The status of withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes is periodically published by the RBI. The last press release in this regard was published on March 01, 2024.

