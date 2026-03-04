Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A B Infrabuild bags Rs 63-cr NHAI EPC order in Odisha

A B Infrabuild has received an order worth Rs 62.94 crore from the National Highways Authority of India for constructing three vehicular underpasses along with approach roads on the Puintola-Icchapuram stretch of NH-16 in Odisha.

The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

The company stated that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction.

A B Infrabuild is engaged in infrastructure development, primarily undertaking construction of roads, railways, bridges, branches, and sidings, among other civil engineering works.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 6.12 crore, while revenue from operations declined 0.8% to Rs 74.41 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Q3 FY25.

