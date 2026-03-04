Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY25

Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY25

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric khadi is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India. Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2024-25, generating employment for 1.94 crore individuals. The khadi fabric is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India, Khadi and Village Industries Commission CEO Roop Rashi has said, according to media reports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys rises on pact to deepen collaboration with Intel to accelerate enterprise-scale AI deployment

Apollo Micro Systems secures multiple orders worth Rs 73.32 cr

Nifty slides below 24,400 level; metal shares lose sheen

AGI Infra's board OKs QIP issue; floor price set at Rs 274.825

Godrej Properties secures bid land parcel in Kolkata with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story