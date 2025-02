A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 0.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 80.40 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 0.47% to Rs 14.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 80.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.4079.0179.5374.2920.1819.7219.2418.7714.8114.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News