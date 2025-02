Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 186.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 176.86 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 186.13% to Rs 19.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 176.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 143.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.176.86143.4210.388.3920.3814.3214.977.7819.606.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News