Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 530.81 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies declined 15.97% to Rs 50.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 530.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 409.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.530.81409.8817.6919.7489.9394.4768.9479.6650.1059.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News