Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 6.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 146.52 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 6.98% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 179.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.146.52179.0850.5239.4472.3372.7252.4751.3943.3246.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News