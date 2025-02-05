Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 6.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 6.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 146.52 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 6.98% to Rs 43.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 146.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 179.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales146.52179.08 -18 OPM %50.5239.44 -PBDT72.3372.72 -1 PBT52.4751.39 2 NP43.3246.57 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 78.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 76.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.00 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 26.30% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story