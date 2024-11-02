A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 82.41 croreNet profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 10.23% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.4172.66 13 OPM %78.2778.34 -PBDT21.6820.58 5 PBT20.7419.65 6 NP16.0614.57 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News