A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 10.23% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales82.4172.66 13 OPM %78.2778.34 -PBDT21.6820.58 5 PBT20.7419.65 6 NP16.0614.57 10

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

