A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 10.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 10.23% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 82.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.4172.6678.2778.3421.6820.5820.7419.6516.0614.57

