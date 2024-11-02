Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 25.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 376.90 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance declined 25.59% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 376.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales376.90339.02 11 OPM %79.5784.85 -PBDT62.6982.87 -24 PBT57.3878.68 -27 NP44.1559.33 -26

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

