Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit declines 25.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 376.90 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance declined 25.59% to Rs 44.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 376.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.376.90339.0279.5784.8562.6982.8757.3878.6844.1559.33

