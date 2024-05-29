Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.57% to Rs 43.98 crore

Net profit of Metal Coatings (India) declined 21.49% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.57% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.42% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 168.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 170.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.9843.30 2 168.41170.40 -1 OPM %2.823.83 -1.922.18 - PBDT1.381.78 -22 3.744.10 -9 PBT1.241.64 -24 3.203.65 -12 NP0.951.21 -21 2.502.76 -9

