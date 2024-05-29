Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.04% to Rs 18.84 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 4.35% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.62% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.09% to Rs 54.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.8413.08 44 54.9527.88 97 OPM %19.3713.30 -12.8311.33 - PBDT3.651.74 110 7.043.16 123 PBT3.571.71 109 6.873.11 121 NP0.960.92 4 4.262.32 84

