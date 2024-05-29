Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.04% to Rs 18.84 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 4.35% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.04% to Rs 18.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.62% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.09% to Rs 54.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

18.8413.0854.9527.8819.3713.3012.8311.333.651.747.043.163.571.716.873.110.960.924.262.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News