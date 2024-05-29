Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 29 2024
Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Indo Credit Capital reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 0.060.04 50 OPM %-50.00-25.00 --300.00-425.00 - PBDT0.10-0.01 LP -0.05-0.17 71 PBT0.10-0.01 LP -0.05-0.17 71 NP0.10-0.01 LP -0.05-0.17 71

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

