AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 86.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.60% to Rs 9.40 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies declined 86.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.85% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 23.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

9.4011.9923.7923.000.968.4217.9115.390.371.185.154.050.141.074.293.840.110.803.212.87

