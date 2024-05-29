Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 86.25% in the March 2024 quarter

AAA Technologies standalone net profit declines 86.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.60% to Rs 9.40 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies declined 86.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 9.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.85% to Rs 3.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 23.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.4011.99 -22 23.7923.00 3 OPM %0.968.42 -17.9115.39 - PBDT0.371.18 -69 5.154.05 27 PBT0.141.07 -87 4.293.84 12 NP0.110.80 -86 3.212.87 12

