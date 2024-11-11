Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales decline 20.55% to Rs 4.37 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 11.65% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.55% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.375.50 -21 OPM %29.5224.55 -PBDT1.641.58 4 PBT1.531.37 12 NP1.151.03 12

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

