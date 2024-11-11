AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 11.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.55% to Rs 4.37 crore

Net profit of AAA Technologies rose 11.65% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 20.55% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.375.5029.5224.551.641.581.531.371.151.03

