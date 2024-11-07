Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.59% to Rs 764.27 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 15.31% to Rs 227.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 764.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales764.27628.55 22 OPM %76.3978.99 -PBDT298.63257.97 16 PBT292.43253.02 16 NP227.51197.30 15
