Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 15.31% to Rs 227.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 197.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.59% to Rs 764.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 628.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.764.27628.5576.3978.99298.63257.97292.43253.02227.51197.30

