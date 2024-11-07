BITS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of BITS rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.21 29 OPM %22.22-42.86 -PBDT0.070.03 133 PBT0.010.02 -50 NP0.020.01 100
