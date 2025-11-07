Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 897.13 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.12% to Rs 266.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 897.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 764.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.897.13764.2776.8576.39349.99298.63342.74292.43266.47227.51

