Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 29.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 29.33% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 652.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 598.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.652.79598.3312.9111.2176.6759.6060.4145.8845.2835.01

