Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 29.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 9.10% to Rs 652.79 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 29.33% to Rs 45.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.10% to Rs 652.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 598.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales652.79598.33 9 OPM %12.9111.21 -PBDT76.6759.60 29 PBT60.4145.88 32 NP45.2835.01 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

