Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 12.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 12.65% to Rs 14.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 680.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 661.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.680.53661.527.868.4744.8743.8418.5824.6814.9917.16

