Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 36.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 36.79% to Rs 200.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 713.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.713.14593.4275.7772.05263.35192.22257.24187.40200.14146.31

