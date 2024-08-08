Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 36.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.17% to Rs 713.14 croreNet profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 36.79% to Rs 200.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 146.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.17% to Rs 713.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 593.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales713.14593.42 20 OPM %75.7772.05 -PBDT263.35192.22 37 PBT257.24187.40 37 NP200.14146.31 37
