Sales decline 51.79% to Rs 9.17 crore

Net Loss of Narbada Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.79% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.10% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 84.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

9.1719.0284.3293.05-27.92-1.1010.336.11-2.90-0.637.254.90-3.04-0.686.884.69-2.34-0.465.083.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News