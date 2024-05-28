Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narbada Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.79% to Rs 9.17 crore

Net Loss of Narbada Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.79% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.10% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.38% to Rs 84.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.1719.02 -52 84.3293.05 -9 OPM %-27.92-1.10 -10.336.11 - PBDT-2.90-0.63 -360 7.254.90 48 PBT-3.04-0.68 -347 6.884.69 47 NP-2.34-0.46 -409 5.083.55 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Narbada Gems &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 345.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Lypsa Gems &amp; Jewellery consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bhakti Gems &amp; Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Richirich Inventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story