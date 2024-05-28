Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.83% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.83% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.78% to Rs 370.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 615.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

73.69163.14370.64615.51-1.30-9.35-11.30-5.893.42-25.51-16.28-83.520.95-28.41-26.76-95.710.95-7.89-26.761.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News