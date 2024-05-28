Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 54.83% to Rs 73.69 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.83% to Rs 73.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.78% to Rs 370.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 615.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.69163.14 -55 370.64615.51 -40 OPM %-1.30-9.35 --11.30-5.89 - PBDT3.42-25.51 LP -16.28-83.52 81 PBT0.95-28.41 LP -26.76-95.71 72 NP0.95-7.89 LP -26.761.49 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vardhman Polytex standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit declines 99.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Vardhman Special Steels approves capex of Rs 33 cr for capacity expansion

Visagar Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex standalone net profit rises 480.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Singapore Exchange Market closes 0.35% up

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit rises 416.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ingersoll-Rand slides after Q4 PAT drops 5% to Rs 64 cr

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story