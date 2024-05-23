Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit rises 231.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit rises 231.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 56.72% to Rs 30.89 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 231.13% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.72% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.56% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 92.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.8919.71 57 92.2392.58 0 OPM %22.4719.38 -18.5614.41 - PBDT6.733.49 93 15.9313.15 21 PBT4.771.49 220 8.386.14 36 NP3.511.06 231 6.204.54 37

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

