Aakash Exploration Services consolidated net profit rises 231.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 231.13% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.72% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.56% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 92.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

