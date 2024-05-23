Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 4.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.13% to Rs 6528.58 crore

Net profit of Torrent Power declined 4.19% to Rs 430.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 449.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 6528.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6037.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.42% to Rs 1833.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2117.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 27183.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25694.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6528.586037.8727183.2125694.1216.9918.0616.7718.52972.33997.063960.104322.32617.31668.242582.603041.36430.24449.071833.232117.43

