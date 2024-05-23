Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 144.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 144.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 crore

Net profit of Gland Pharma rose 144.56% to Rs 192.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 1537.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 785.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.10% to Rs 772.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 781.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.29% to Rs 5664.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3624.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1537.45785.01 96 5664.723624.60 56 OPM %23.3321.45 -23.5328.27 - PBDT390.84205.15 91 1477.111257.78 17 PBT298.23167.61 78 1132.541111.04 2 NP192.4278.68 145 772.46781.04 -1

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

