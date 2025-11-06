Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 548.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97150.00% to Rs 19.45 crore

Net profit of Omega Interactive Technologies rose 548.28% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 97150.00% to Rs 19.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.450.029.67-200.001.880.391.880.391.880.29

