ABB India standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 crore

Net profit of ABB India declined 7.13% to Rs 409.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 440.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 3285.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2888.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

