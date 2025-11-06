XPRO India standalone net profit declines 45.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 45.89% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.91133.985.9910.0810.4217.267.5914.615.8610.83

