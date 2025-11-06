Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) IPO subscribed 1.64 times

The offer received bids for 59.82 crore shares as against 36.47 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) received bids for 59,82,34,950 shares as against 36,47,76,528 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Thursday (6 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.64 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 4 November 2025 and it will close on 7 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 100 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore, with 11.16 crore shares at Rs 95 and 10.6 crore shares at Rs 100 per share. The issue also comprises offer for sale of 55.723 crore equity share from investor selling share to raise Rs 5,293.7-5,572.3 crore Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to allocate Rs 152.5 crore towards cloud infrastructure expenditure and Rs 225 crore for brand building and performance marketing activities. It also intends to invest Rs 205 crore in its subsidiary Groww Creditserv Technology (NBFC) to strengthen its capital base and Rs 167.5 crore in Groww Invest Tech to fund its margin trading facility (MTF) business. The balance proceeds, after meeting general corporate purposes and IPO-related expenses, will be used to finance inorganic growth opportunities through potential acquisitions.

Additionally, the company expects that listing its equity shares on the stock exchanges will enhance its brand visibility and create a public market for its equity shares in India. Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww)Indias leading digital investment platform offering stocks, mutual funds, F&O, and loans. Founded in 2018, Groww has expanded rapidly with 37 million demat accounts, Rs 2.6 lakh crore in AUM, and users across 98% of Indian pin codes. Its key subsidiaries include Groww Invest Tech, Groww Creditserv NBFC, and Groww AMC, enabling a full-stack presence across investing, lending, and asset management. Ahead of the IPO, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), on 3 November 2025, raised Rs 2,984.53 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 29.84 crore shares at Rs 100 each to 102 anchor investors.