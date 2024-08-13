Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills declined 95.24% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.581.32 -56 OPM %46.5593.18 -PBDT0.121.12 -89 PBT0.091.12 -92 NP0.091.89 -95

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

