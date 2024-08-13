Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 95.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.06% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills declined 95.24% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 56.06% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.581.3246.5593.180.121.120.091.120.091.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp