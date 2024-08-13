Hilton Metal Forging standalone net profit declines 66.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.94% to Rs 34.03 croreNet profit of Hilton Metal Forging declined 66.47% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 34.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.0327.68 23 OPM %7.2913.69 -PBDT1.292.64 -51 PBT0.732.04 -64 NP0.571.70 -66
