Ind-Swift Laboratories standalone net profit declines 63.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Ind-Swift Laboratories standalone net profit declines 63.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales decline 89.81% to Rs 30.46 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift Laboratories declined 63.70% to Rs 6.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 89.81% to Rs 30.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30.46299.01 -90 OPM %-14.8720.01 -PBDT6.4444.99 -86 PBT6.1931.10 -80 NP6.1917.05 -64

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

