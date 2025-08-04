Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 22.67 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.6743.990.710.090.210.140.060.010.050.01

