Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 22.67 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.6743.99 -48 OPM %0.710.09 -PBDT0.210.14 50 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.050.01 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 275.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Albert David standalone net profit declines 57.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Rites inks MoU with iSky Transport Systems to explore urban mobility solutions

Atvo Enterprises standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story