Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 29.41% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 133.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.133.7976.481.643.532.302.521.401.460.721.02

