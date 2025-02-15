Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 29.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 74.93% to Rs 133.79 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 29.41% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 133.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 76.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales133.7976.48 75 OPM %1.643.53 -PBDT2.302.52 -9 PBT1.401.46 -4 NP0.721.02 -29
