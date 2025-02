Ajanta Soya standalone net profit rises 370.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.12% to Rs 365.52 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Soya rose 370.33% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 365.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 253.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.365.52253.633.250.7914.152.9113.452.189.832.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News