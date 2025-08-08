Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 97.16 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 6.18% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 97.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.1688.367.177.874.534.182.522.391.891.78

