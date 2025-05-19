Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.150.120.570.4853.3325.0029.8220.830.080.030.220.100.080.020.210.090.060.020.180.08

