Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.12 25 0.570.48 19 OPM %53.3325.00 -29.8220.83 - PBDT0.080.03 167 0.220.10 120 PBT0.080.02 300 0.210.09 133 NP0.060.02 200 0.180.08 125

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

