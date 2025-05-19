Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 32.11% in the March 2025 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 32.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 702.60 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 32.11% to Rs 93.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 702.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 351.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 2879.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1991.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales702.60547.27 28 2879.261991.30 45 OPM %35.9227.12 -35.3333.89 - PBDT206.12130.55 58 804.33613.85 31 PBT128.8776.75 68 488.87431.34 13 NP93.8471.03 32 351.84392.05 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.13% in the March 2025 quarter

KDDL consolidated net profit declines 20.57% in the March 2025 quarter

NLC India consolidated net profit rises 321.88% in the March 2025 quarter

STEL Holdings standalone net profit rises 0.10% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 19 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story