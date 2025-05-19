ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 32.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 702.60 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 32.11% to Rs 93.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 702.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 547.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.26% to Rs 351.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 2879.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1991.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
