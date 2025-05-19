Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Garware Marine Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Garware Marine Industries reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.15 60 1.200.66 82 OPM %16.67-46.67 -35.83-18.18 - PBDT0.05-0.07 LP 0.43-0.07 LP PBT0.05-0.07 LP 0.43-0.07 LP NP0.11-0.07 LP 0.43-0.07 LP

