Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 43.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.34% to Rs 11.70 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics rose 43.05% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.34% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.709.4120.4310.632.571.802.441.662.161.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News