Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

Aarti Drugs soars on share buyback proposal

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aarti Drugs jumped 6.86% to Rs 570.45 after the company announced that its board will meet on Monday, 26 August 2024, to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aarti Drugs forms part of $6 Billion Aarti Group of Industries with robust R&D Division at Tarapur, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in close vicinity to manufacturing locations. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharma Intermediates, Speciality Chemicals and produces Formulations with its whollyowned subsidiary-Pinnacle Life Science Private.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 30.5% to Rs 33.24 crore on 16% slide in net sales to Rs 555.34 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC commences hearing on plea related to Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 steady; broader markets, PSU Bank, Consumer indices gain

Kalyan Jewellers shares rally 8% as promoter inks pact to increase stake

Tata Motors' Punch beats Maruti Suzuki WagonR as India's top-selling car

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC resumes hearing, CBI submits status report in court

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story