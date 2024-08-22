RVNL gains on inking MoU with DMIA

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.48% to Rs 572.10 after the company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Berhad (DMIA) to expand its operations into the ASEAN market.

The primary objective of this MOU is to outline the terms and conditions under which RVNL and DMIA may collaborate to work jointly to participate into the railway infrastructure and services projects in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market and other markets as agreed, with special focus on establishing a manufacturing base in Malaysia for railway coaches and other railway products for catering to the growing need of ASEAN countries, the company stated in the press release.

