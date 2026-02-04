Associate Sponsors

Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 12.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 12.17% to Rs 33.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 528.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 514.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales528.80514.54 3 OPM %8.0011.71 -PBDT36.5864.05 -43 PBT21.7152.03 -58 NP33.8438.53 -12

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

