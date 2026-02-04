Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 0.32% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 503.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales624.00503.40 24 OPM %21.3521.71 -PBDT152.00131.10 16 PBT142.60124.60 14 NP92.1092.40 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 24.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sudarshan Colorants India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine standalone net profit declines 21.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sita Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story