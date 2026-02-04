Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 0.32% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 503.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.624.00503.4021.3521.71152.00131.10142.60124.6092.1092.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News