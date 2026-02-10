Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 35.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 432.27 croreNet profit of Aarti Pharmalabs declined 35.18% to Rs 47.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 432.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 537.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales432.27537.78 -20 OPM %23.6723.91 -PBDT94.28123.66 -24 PBT65.66100.63 -35 NP47.9673.99 -35
