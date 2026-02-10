Associate Sponsors

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 0.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 163.93 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 0.58% to Rs 29.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 163.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 151.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales163.93151.42 8 OPM %32.1136.75 -PBDT46.9049.82 -6 PBT34.6439.19 -12 NP29.1629.33 -1

