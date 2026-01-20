Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 357.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 207.79 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 357.50% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 207.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 162.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales207.79162.78 28 OPM %6.115.46 -PBDT9.575.61 71 PBT5.101.21 321 NP3.660.80 358
