Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 2.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.09% to Rs 144.45 croreNet profit of Aarvi Encon declined 2.96% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.09% to Rs 144.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.46% to Rs 10.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 510.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
