Aarvi Encon consolidated net profit declines 2.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Sales rise 40.09% to Rs 144.45 crore

Net profit of Aarvi Encon declined 2.96% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.09% to Rs 144.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.46% to Rs 10.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 510.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 406.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales144.45103.11 40 510.39406.15 26 OPM %3.082.87 -2.623.08 - PBDT4.113.55 16 12.7913.37 -4 PBT3.623.21 13 11.2212.11 -7 NP2.953.04 -3 10.0411.34 -11

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

