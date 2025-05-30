Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE consolidated net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2025 quarter

NIBE consolidated net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore

Net profit of NIBE declined 29.97% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.61% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 507.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales112.59152.17 -26 507.32281.84 80 OPM %17.0112.63 -11.7712.64 - PBDT18.6218.02 3 57.0432.26 77 PBT14.6715.01 -2 39.6025.98 52 NP7.6410.91 -30 26.7319.01 41

