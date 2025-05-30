NIBE consolidated net profit declines 29.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore

Net profit of NIBE declined 29.97% to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.01% to Rs 112.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.61% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 507.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 281.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

112.59152.17507.32281.8417.0112.6311.7712.6418.6218.0257.0432.2614.6715.0139.6025.987.6410.9126.7319.01

